Karen Henry, who was visiting her brother's home on Swanswell Road in Olton, was informed by a neighbour that her car had been driven into.

CCTV shows the moment a silver vehicle hurtled and slid uncontrollably into the front passenger side of her parked Vauxhall Astra.The collision caused significant damage to the suspension and front bumper - meaning the vehicle is now a write-off after the crash on Wednesday (August 19).

I had only popped around my brother's to drop some stuff over then a neighbour came around and said someone had come around the corner driving erratically and gone in to my car.

t is so frustrating. I had literally only had it two months ago after my last car went during Covid. I'm working every hour there is and someone does that to something I've saved and worked hard for. It's just wiped away by some idiot.

t's not just that it's the practical implications. I'm alright for a few days because I'm working with a friend, but after that I have no way of getting to work

Henry said she contacted West Midlands Police but because she could not provide an address or registration of the vehicle they had to 'close the file' due to not having 'any lines of enquiry'.

She is now asking members of public for CCTV or dashcam footage that could help her identify the number plate.

