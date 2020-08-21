A man who stabbed his mother and step-father at their home in Oldbury has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Jasbir Kaur and her husband Rupinder Singh Bassan were stabbed to death by 26-year-old Anmol Chana in February.

The couple were found dead, with multiple stab wounds, at their home in Moat Road at around 4am on Tuesday 25 February, after police forced their way in.

It's said that Chana, who "had a fascination with knives" stabbed them repeatedly, inflicting 50 wounds.

Chana, from Hamilton Road in Smwthwick, was found guilty of murdering his mother and step-father by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (August 21).

He has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term to serve 36 years.

Judge Wall said, "After the killing, you did nothing to assist your victims."He added, "Instead over the next day or two you left their bodies andwent to the pub and sort out the company of escorts."

The total number of blows lead me to the inevitable conclusion you intended to kill.

