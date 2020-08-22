Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Birmingham.

They responded to reports of a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way in Bournbrook this afternoon.

He was transferred to hospital but was pronounced dead at around 6.15 pm. The victim has not yet been identified.

A woman aged 28 and a 15-year-old girl were arrested at the scene and remain in police custody.

Bristol Road has been closed to preserve any potential evidence. People are being urged to avoid the area.

Officers are appealing for anyone in Mill Pool Way between 4 and 5 o'clock to contact police.