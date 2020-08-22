Police have released images of four men they would like to speak to over a fatal hit and run accident.

59-year-old Andell Goulbourne died when he was knocked off of his bike on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, at around 11.15 pm on 30 July.

Police say the vehicle was a grey BMW M135i and the four people inside fled the scene, leaving the father-of-three to "die in the street".

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from West Midlands Police serious collision unit said: “We need to know who these men are – and if anyone believes they recognise any of the four then I would urge them to get in touch."

The victim, Mr Goulbourne, was callously left in the road fatally injured while four men ran from the vehicle. The offenders were more concerned about looking after themselves than calling for an ambulance or trying to help the man they’d hit.

He added: “It’s now almost three weeks since the collision and I would urge the men caught on camera to do the right thing and come and talk to us.”

Police arrested one man, aged 32, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He’s been released while enquiries continue.

Mr Goulbourne’s family released a statement describing him as a “kind and generous man”.