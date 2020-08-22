Police have charged two Sandwell men with murder following the death of a man assaulted in a Black Country park last month.

Officers say Anthony Bird was "violently assaulted" at Victoria Park on the morning of July 26th.

He was taken to hospital having suffered serious facial injuries, a fractured eye socket and a broken neck. His condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on 12 August. Steven Bennett, aged 37 from Bevan Road, Tipton, and Suni Singh Gill, aged 33 from Shore Road, Tipton, were both arrested on Thursday and have now been charged with Mr Bird’s murder. They will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates later today. A 33-year-old woman also arrested in connection with Mr Bird’s death has been released on police bail.