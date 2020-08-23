Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing of a man in Birmingham.

The man was found slumped near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way in Bournbrook, yesterday afternoon after suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The three men – aged 22, 30 and 40 – were arrested at separate addresses in the Nottingham area early this morning.

The victim, who has not yet been formally identified, was transported to hospital but pronounced dead at around 6.15pm.

A woman aged 28 and a 15-year-old girl arrested at the scene also remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Stu Mobberley is leading the investigation. He said: “We’ve made rapid progress overnight having worked with colleagues at Nottinghamshire Police to arrested three men we believe were involved in the stabbing."

Our enquiries continue and we are actively seeking at least one other person. I still really need to hear from anyone who was in Mill Pool Way, Bournbrook, at around 4-5 pm yesterday and who saw what happened or any disorder to get in touch. They may have seen something important so please call.

Bristol Road has now re-opened but a police scene remains in Mill Pool Way.