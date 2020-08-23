Equipment used to stream services during lockdown for those shielding and the elderly has been stolen from a church in Northampton.

A video camera and other items worth more than £500 were taken from Anglican Church All Saints' shortly before 7 PM on Wednesday August 19.

Father Oliver Coss said: "During lockdown, live streams and online worship have been vital to maintaining some normality."

He says the theft comes at a time of "intense financial difficulty".

Posting CCTV footage of a person seen in the church at the time of the theft on social media, Father Coss wrote: "I spent part of our open hours this evening testing our live-streaming equipment so that Sunday's broadcast wouldn't be interrupted."

He said a man, was seen entering the church by a side door shortly before 7 PM.

Items worth hundreds of pounds were then found to be missing.

These were a Sony CX-450 video camera, an El Gato HS60S HDMI capture card, and a Microsoft Surface Dock. Aside from my laptop, which had already been hidden away, these are the things we've used to stream our worship from the rectory and from church right through lockdown.

He added: "We should very much like them back."

Though the public had been allowed back in the church since 5 July, Father Coss said: "It has been a key undertaking to those who've continued to shield themselves that we would continue as we have for the foreseeable future.

"I'm sorry to say that this theft, coming at a time of intense financial difficulty for us, makes that very difficult."

The church has passed the pictures on to police and is appealing for the return of the items.