The largest privately-owned bus and coach company in the Midlands has gone into administration.

Travel de Courcey, which is based in Coventry, says it’s been ‘forced’ into administration after a fall in passenger numbers and income because of the coronavirus pandemic.

180 Members of staff are employed by the firm

48 years ago The company was founded

The firm's CEO, Adrian de Courcey, says it's a “deeply sad day.”

Travel de Courcey is a family-owned and run company which has always valued the dedication and loyalty of its staff. We have been consulting with colleagues and it has been very hard for everyone.

The company has been a huge part of my own family’s life and we are immensely proud of the contributions and achievements of all our employees over many years. Our thoughts are with all our colleagues, customers, suppliers and the local communities we serve. It is a deeply sad day.

The company says it called in the administrators after seeing “a huge and sudden collapse of business,” which hasn’t improved enough since lockdown measures were eased.

The firm cites its Coventry to Leicester service as an example - which it says has often been running without any passengers at all.

Travel de Courcey is far from alone in this sector in suffering financial hardship and we will be working to salvage what we can from what is a very sad situation. We are expecting interest in certain strands of the company.

