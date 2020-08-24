A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after around 40 puppies were found in a van on the M6.The driver was pulled over as part of an investigation into reports of a man seen loading pups into a vehicle in the village of Charlton Kings, near Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, on Saturday afternoon (August 22).Gloucestershire Police worked with their West Mercia counterparts to have the van stopped on the motorway.Between 30 and 40 puppies were found in crates inside, and the man was arrested on suspicion of theft.The pups were taken to an RSPCA vet surgery for assessment.

Anyone with information about the suspected theft has been asked to contact 101.

Read more: