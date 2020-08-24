Watch police dismantle an illegal party in Nechells

West Midlands Police were called to break up 96 parties and gatherings over the weekend.

One of the illegal gatherings included around 100 people - it was at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull.

The majority of calls were for smaller groups, which were quickly disbanded after officers reminded people who'd gathered about the risks of spreading the virus.

It is illegal to have meetups and parties of more than 30 people.

The large number of parties this weekend came after a series of new voluntary restrictions came into force in Birmingham.The new rules restrict households meeting at home and bans gatherings of more than 30 anywhere - except for congregational prayer.

West Midlands Police have been using drones to help collect evidence of the unlawful gatherings.

One large party in Northfield, Birmingham, saw two marquees set up in the street as a DJ blasted music for dozens of party-goers just after midnight on Sunday (August 23).Officers dispersed the party, instructing the party-goers to pack up and go home.

Most people understand why we are doing this - stay safe - don’t risk spreading the virus. The measures - all voluntary - rely on people "doing the right thing' to protect each other amid rising concern about clusters of infection across the city.

Last week, officers were forced to break up multiple illegal raves in Birmingham, after hundreds of people gathered in different areas of the city.

The spike in illegal raves last weekend came as the coronavirus infection rate in Birmingham had doubled in the space of a week.

West Midlands Police were called to 80 separate incidents that weekend, including one where 300 people were attending.

