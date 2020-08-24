Women's football will go professional in Leicestershire after Leicester City FC's parent company bought the independently-established Leicester City Women's Football Club.

The team will go professional from the 2020 / 21 season.

Leicester City Women's Football Club (LCWFC) has been supported by Leicester City Football Club since its formation in 2004.

The club says the acquisition is part of a long-term strategy for the enhancement of women's football, from professional level to grassroots participation, throughout the region.

King Power International, Leicester City’s parent company, has completed the acquisition of LCWFC - the transfer of the team’s FA Women’s Championship (FAWC) licence to LCFC was approved on Tuesday.

Russ Fraser has been appointed as the Head of Women’s Football at the club.

Former LCWFC chairman Rohan Morgan will become an advisor to an LCFC Women’s Football Leadership Group, led by Chief Executive Susan Whelan.

This is an amazing step forward, both for our team and for women’s football in the city. For many years now, we have proudly represented Leicester City in the women’s game and tried to build an organisation with solid foundations, high standards and the potential for growth.

Officially joining the Leicester City family is the best possible endorsement of that work and I’m extremely proud of every player, member of staff and volunteer – several of whom will be continuing the journey with us – that has helped bring us to this point.

Thanks to the belief of Khun Aiyawatt, Susan Whelan and everyone at Leicester City, we have an incredible opportunity to build on that potential and be a part of the Club’s vision for success.

The team will continue to play its home matches at Farley Way Stadium in Quorn during the 2020/21 season, including their outstanding FA Women’s Cup Quarter Final with holders Manchester City.

