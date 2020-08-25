Leicester still ranks among the top three areas with the highest coronavirus infection rate, despite the figures continuing to drop.

The latest data shows that the number of cases per 100,000 people in the city now stands at 42.2 - that’s down from a peak of 159.1 in June.

But, the new rate is still one of the highest in the country - only Oldham (49.7) and Blackburn with Darwen (49) currently have higher rates than Leicester.

That’s despite the city being the only place in the country where some form of stricter measures have continuously been in place since the national lockdown began in March.

The most recent data from Leicester shows that in the week before August 22, 150 coronavirus cases were added to the city's total - that’s 19% less than the previous week.

While in the wider county, Leicestershire's seven-day rate was much lower, at 8.6 cases per 100,000.

In the same seven days, 60 Covid-19 cases were confirmed across the county - 26% less than the previous period.

The figures will be closely watched as the government is set to review Leicester’s enhanced local restrictions by Monday, and as children in the city and county begin to return to school from tomorrow.

