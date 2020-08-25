A man has been charged with murdering his brother after a stabbing in Birmingham on Saturday afternoon (22 August).

Thomas Rogers, 26, was discovered near the junction of Bristol Road and Mill Pool Way in Bournbrook. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead not long after his arrival. A post mortem revealed he died as a result of stab wound to the chest.

His brother Samuel Rogers, 30, from Sutton-In-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire and Ryan Hurt, 22 from Mansfield, have been charged with murder.

A 40-year-old man has been released with no further action. A woman aged 28 and 15-year-old girl who were previously detained have been bailed pending further enquiries. Two women and a man - aged between 24 and 31 - were also arrested in the South Shields and Jarrow areas in the North East on suspicion of assisting an offender. They've been released under investigation.

