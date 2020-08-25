A murder investigation is underway after the body of an elderly man was found inside a freezer at a recycling unit.

West Midlands Police say the freezer was opened at a waste management centre in Colliery Lane, Exhall, Warwickshire.

The freezer had ended up there after a flat clearance by a housing association in Birmingham.

A 50-year-old man, who is believed to have been known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody in Derby. 

A body has been discovered in a freezer at a waste management site Credit: ITV News Central

Police say enquiries are still ongoing.

The body was discovered last Friday, 21 August.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow to try to identify the man.

