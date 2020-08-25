A murder investigation is underway after the body of an elderly man was found inside a freezer at a recycling unit.

West Midlands Police say the freezer was opened at a waste management centre in Colliery Lane, Exhall, Warwickshire.

The freezer had ended up there after a flat clearance by a housing association in Birmingham.

A 50-year-old man, who is believed to have been known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody in Derby.

Police say enquiries are still ongoing.

The body was discovered last Friday, 21 August.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow to try to identify the man.

