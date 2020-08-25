New measures to keep the rate of Coronavirus infections reducing in Birmingham will be implemented from Wednesday (26 August).

Birmingham has been added to the Government's coronavirus watch list because of an increase in cases. More than half of the cases have been people between the ages of 18-34.

Much of the guidance in force at present suggests that businesses or people should do/not do certain things which are not legally enforceable.

From Wednesday these measures will be legally enforced and must be complied to:

Individual premises may be forced to close or given restricted access if there is an adequate risk (e.g. pubs and restaurants)

Events can be stopped from taking place if they exceed the maximum number of people attending (e.g. weddings and funerals)

Close or restrict access to public outdoor places if there is a public need to

The new powers will allow Birmingham City Council and Police to investigate reports of business premises which are failing to comply with Covid-secure risk assessments.

Offending businesses could also be issued with written warning and if they continue to flout the regulations, they may be served with a notice of closure.

Businesses are reminded they must enforce Government guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.

While the recent figures show our rates are going down, we cannot be complacent. We must all continue to follow all the relevant safety guidance in order to protect our families, friends and work colleagues.

Most importantly staying disciplined now is a price worth paying when compared to the cost of damaging the future life chances of our City’s children – which may happen if there is a spike in the rate of infections and schools have to close, or parents do not send them due to concerns about the potential risks.

Whilst the impact of Covid-19 may be felt over the next few years, the negative impacts upon children not being present at school will last a lifetime.

Read more: