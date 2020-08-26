A five-year-old from Shropshire has helped save his mum's life after he rung emergency services when she fell unconscious.

Josh made the call from his home in Telford, when he found his mum lying on the floor after she had slipped into a diabetic coma last month.

The school boy rang the number 112, which was the number he spotted on the side of his toy ambulance, which connected him to a police communications operator.

The phone number 112 is the single European emergency number which provides the same purpose as 999.

Shortly after receiving the call, officers arrived and found the boy and his younger brother in the house and their mother who was lying unconscious on the floor.

Paramedics were then able to treat his mum and save her life.

This was an incredible thing for Josh to do, his quick thinking saw him ring the number on his toy ambulance as he was worried about his mum. He was very brave and stayed on the line while we were able to get to the family’s home and make sure his mum got medical assistance.

Josh has already proved he would make a brilliant police officer in the future, hopefully we’ll see him again when he’s old enough as a new recruit!

