Jamie Vardy has agreed a contract extension with Leicester City Football Club which will keep him at the club until June 2023.

The 33-year-old striker produced one of his best seasons in 2019/20, scoring 23 times to win the Premier League Golden Boot as City secured fifth place and a return to European competition.

Vardy is fourth on the Club’s all-time leading scorer list with 129 goals.

Jamie was named Player of the Season by both the Club’s supporters and his team-mates in Leicester City’s End of Season Awards after her became the 29th player to pass 100 Premier League goals last month.

The journey that I’ve been on with this Football Club is hard to describe, and although we’ve accomplished so much together already, I know that I’ve got so much more to achieve with this team, so it’s a special feeling to be able to commit my future to Leicester City once again.

I love playing my football in front of our fans at King Power Stadium and I’m delighted to continue this journey at such an exciting time for the Club. We’ve a fantastic team that I believe is capable of getting even better and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next few years.

Read more: