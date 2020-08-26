A couple who were driving home say they were close to being killed after a large tree came crashing down in Nottingham as Storm Francis continues to batter the region.

The tree collapsed in Highbury Vale in Bulwell at the very same time Joe Corr, and his partner John Gains, were driving past in their blue BMW on Tuesday (August 25) just after 3pm.

Nottinghamshire Police were immediately called to the scene and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to extract the trapped couple from the car.

Firefighters cut away branches from the car and removed the large structure from the bonnet, where it landed.

The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning at the start of the week upon the strike of the UK's sixth named storm this year.Wind speeds in Nottingham almost hit 50mph on Tuesday (August 25).

The city council's control room said traffic built up in the local area however the road reopened at around 5.40pm the same day.

We were just driving along Highbury Vale and we just heard this great big sudden crash and the tree came through the windscreen, A few inches more and we would have been gonners really.

I think the car has been written off because it has completely squashed the front into the road. We could not get out because the branches were blocking the doors. The fire brigade had to saw the branches off to get us out.

I think we might do the lottery.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said there there were no injuries.

Storm Francis has been ripping its way throughout the Midlands and some residents have taken to social media:

