The Department for Education (DfE) is now advising students in areas under local restrictions to wear face coverings when moving around corridors and communal areas.

While the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has ruled out making face coverings mandatory in schools in England, some places with local restrictions will be required to wear them.

So what does this mean for the Midlands?

Leicester:

Leicester is an area that is still under local restrictions - the next review is set to take place on 31 August.

Following the Government’s changed advice, staff and pupils in secondary schools in Leicester should wear face coverings in communal areas from 1 September.

Although this does not come into effect until 1 September, five of our schools with secondary age pupils are open from today, so we are working hard to get supplies of face coverings out to them rapidly so they have a supply for any pupils that don’t have one.

Northampton

Northampton is also an area with local restrictions following a recent outbreak at the Greencore food processing factory where 287 workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday (August 21) it was added to the government's watchlist as an "Area of Intervention".

Therefore the town will also be required to follow the government's advice, where secondary school pupils and staff will have to wear face coverings in communal areas and corridors.

We will keep you updated with any further updates.

