A children's nurse from Derbyshire, who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, now relies on the generosity of strangers to help fund her alternative treatment.

28-year-old Charlotte Roe was told just last week by the NHS that they could no longer treat her rare bile duct cancer.

Roe's family is now desperately trying to raise money for two possible treatments.

The treatment comes at a cost of tens of thousands of pounds and they don't have long to achieve their goal.

Charlotte's friend, actor James Burrows who played Ali Neeson on ITV's Coronation Street, has appealed to his followers for help.

Since then more than £160,000 has been donated to a fund to help her pay for private treatment.

You don't expect to be told this sort of thing and we're all so numb and in disbelief that this is happening but like Charlotte said, we've got to keep hope that it is out there and we're trying our hardest to find some other treatment that can help us as we don't give up.

Obviously finding out there was nothing else that could help me was devastating so looking into alternative treatments has been really good for us, it's given us a bit of hope.

