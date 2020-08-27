Plans for a new HS2 interchange station have been approved by Solihull Council.

The new HS2 station design, set to be built in Solihull in Birmingham, has been approved by Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council on Wednesday (26 August).

The six-track station will be the largest high speed railway development in the borough.

The new transit system will link to the NEC, Birmingham International Station and Birmingham Airport, carrying up to 2,100 passengers per hour in each direction, with a service every three minutes.

HS2 Ltd says the station is designed to make use of renewable technologies, such as using natural ventilation, daylight, harvested rainwater and solar energy to cut carbon.

We’re extremely pleased to receive approval for the design of Interchange station, which will be net zero carbon in operation, and adopts the latest eco-friendly design and sustainable technologies.

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said: “It is brilliant news that the Interchange plans have been approved by Solihull Council, and I look forward to working with both the Council and HS2 Ltd to make sure we maximise the potential of this site."

Construction is planned to start in 2024.