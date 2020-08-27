A murder investigation has been launched following a man's death after he was shot in Lozells in Birmingham on Wednesday afternoon (26 August).

A 22-year-old man was critically injured in Lozells Road at around 12.30pm and died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Officers immediately secured the scene to preserve evidence and are speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV and mobile phone footage.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Munro, from the force's homicide unit, said they are "exploring every avenue to establish what happened this afternoon."

Police say despite making one arrest they believe that others were involved and are asking for help from the community.

We need the help of the community to come forward with information so that we can find all those responsible for such a shocking crime in broad daylight.

Police say the man's family have been informed and specialist officers are with them after receiving such devastating news.

Inspector Lee Wiggan, who leads the neighbourhood policing team in the area, added: “Over the coming days you may well see an increased police presence within your community, as detectives continue their investigation and uniformed officers remain on patrol within the area."

“Some of the tactics we may need to employ as a police service over the next few days and weeks may include the use of armed officers as well as the application for extended search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice Public Order act 1994. We will let you know where we can if we are doing this."

