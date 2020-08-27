The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced that redundancy consultations have begun with some employees, and its theatres will not fully reopen before next year.

It follows reports of the Arts and Live Events industry being under threat because of the financial impact of the pandemic.

A statement from RSC artistic director Gregory Doran and executive directorCatherine Mallyon said:

"Despite our wish to reopen our theatres by the end of the year, it is now clear that the ongoing pandemic and the continued need for social distancing mean that we will not be able to stage full RSC productions in our theatres before 2021."

However the RSC say despite theatres being temporarily closed, the acting company are continuing to work on events and activity, including the programme of outdoor Shakespeare in Stratford.

The statement added: "It is with great sadness that we have now reached the stage where a formal consultation process with employees must take place to safeguard the long-term future of the company."

"We had hoped that things would have become more positive by now, but this hasnot been the case."