Six workers at a Stoke-on-Trent food manufacturer have tested positive for coronavirus.NHS Track and Trace revealed the link to the unnamed business where they are all employed.Two of those with Covid-19 live in the city, while their four colleagues are from Newcastle -they are now all self-isolating. Stoke-on-Trent City Council is working with the company which has remained open during the pandemic.

Latest figures on new cases in Stoke-on-Trent show a consistently low number of people contracting the virus with five on August 25.This means that daily new cases in the city have remained at around four and five over the past few days.

We have also been providing continued support to a food manufacturer, after NHS Test and Trace data showed that six people who tested positive for the coronavirus last week worked at the premises. The data showed that three of the people are socially linked, with two people living in the city and four in Newcastle-under-Lyme.

We have worked quickly to support residents in the city while colleagues from neighbouring local authorities are supporting those from Newcastle-under-Lyme. They are all self-isolating along with their close contacts. The business has been open throughout the pandemic and has every Covid-secure measure in place.

Our teams have provided support through clear risk assessments, and we have worked thoroughly to ensure there is no risk to the public and this continues to be the case.

