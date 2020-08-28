Yasmin Bodalbhai has the full story

The coronavirus crisis has been a particularly difficult time for expectant parents.

Many have been worried about whether their new baby would be safe in the pandemic.

But there have also been big restrictions on people visiting maternity wards, meaning some mums have felt like they've been left to cope alone.

Now, birthing partners in Coventry and Warwickshire are allowed to visit.

On Tuesday, the Trust that runs the University Hospital in Coventry decided to allow birthing partners in to visit.

It’s after a blanket ban on visitors to maternity wards everywhere during lockdown.

From June, individual hospital trusts were allowed to decide whether to let people in.

The trust in Coventry and Warwickshire thinks now is the right time.

