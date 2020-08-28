Police are trying to trace a man after a brick attack in Coventry left a pub doorman with serious injuries.

West Midlands Police released an image of a man who's suspected of being a getaway driver following the attack at the Oak Inn on Far Gosford Street on Sunday morning. 

He was driving a grey Seat Leon.

The Oak Inn, Coventry Credit: ITV News Central

A doorman suffered serious injuries after being hit on the head after a brick was thrown at him - he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the attack is believed to have stemmed from an earlier dispute where three men were refused entry to the premises.

This was a nasty attack and enquiries to trace those involved are ongoing.

We want to trace this man who we believe was the getaway driver.

PC James Rees, from force CID at Coventry