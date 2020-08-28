Police are trying to trace a man after a brick attack in Coventry left a pub doorman with serious injuries.
West Midlands Police released an image of a man who's suspected of being a getaway driver following the attack at the Oak Inn on Far Gosford Street on Sunday morning.
He was driving a grey Seat Leon.
A doorman suffered serious injuries after being hit on the head after a brick was thrown at him - he’s expected to make a full recovery.
Police say the attack is believed to have stemmed from an earlier dispute where three men were refused entry to the premises.
This was a nasty attack and enquiries to trace those involved are ongoing.
We want to trace this man who we believe was the getaway driver.