Police are trying to trace a man after a brick attack in Coventry left a pub doorman with serious injuries.

West Midlands Police released an image of a man who's suspected of being a getaway driver following the attack at the Oak Inn on Far Gosford Street on Sunday morning.

He was driving a grey Seat Leon.

A doorman suffered serious injuries after being hit on the head after a brick was thrown at him - he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the attack is believed to have stemmed from an earlier dispute where three men were refused entry to the premises.

This was a nasty attack and enquiries to trace those involved are ongoing.