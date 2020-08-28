Thirteen cases of Covid-19 have now been linked to an outbreak at the Silverdale Working Men’s Club in Staffordshire.

Some of the cases visited seven other venues whilst infectious and people who attended any of the premises on the dates below are being advised to get tested.

Silverdale Working Men’s Club ­­– 16 August to 21 August

The Bush pub – 20 August to 22 August

The Vine pub – 20 August to 22 August

The George & Dragon pub – 20 August to 22 August

Newcastle (King Street) Working Men’s Club – 22 August

The Kiln – 22 August

The Roebuck pub – 23 August

The Bilash restaurant – 24 August

Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council’s Director of Health and Care, said: “It is important that everyone who attended these venues on the specified dates gets a test. This will enable us to identify any further tests and isolate them and their contacts to prevent the spread of the virus."

More than 300 people have already been tested and Staffordshire County Council has arranged extra testing capacity over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Here is a list of testing sites that are available:

A walk-in Local Testing Centre at the Ryecroft Car Park, Newcastle, ST5 2AA from 8am to 8pm tomorrow.

A drive-in Mobile Testing Unit at the former recreation centre in Knutton, ST5 6BX from 10:30am to 3:30pm from Friday 28 August to Monday 31 August.

People should book tests online if possible or alternatively they can drop in without an, but should wear face coverings and bring ID.