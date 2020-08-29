A two-year-old pug from Cheddleon in Staffordshire has been named the 'UK's cutest dog' in a competition held in celebration of International Dog Day on 26th August.

Pug Dudley, also known as Cuddly Dudley, was entered by his owner Deby Bannister. The competition was run by online greetings card retailer Thortful, and after more than 2,000 entries and votes Dudley was crowned the winner.

I actually forgot that I'd sent it in, so it was a surprise when I got a message telling me that Dudley had made the top 10. I started up a little campaign on Facebook and Instagram to encourage everyone to vote, and all my friends really got behind him. I'm made up that he won and very proud. There is a big pug community and we always attend pug parties and go to pug cafes, things like that.

Deby and her husband Steve have had Dudley since he was 12 weeks old, and they have three other dogs, Paddy, Somba and Beau. Dudley loves playing with his brothers.

The competition isn't Dudley's first time in the spotlight. He is also the star of his own Instagram page, boasting more than 600 followers, and attracting fans from all over the world.