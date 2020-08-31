Leicester's seven-day coronavirus infection rate has halved in the past week.

According to data up to August 28, the city now sits in 16th place when compared to other areas across the country - after becoming the first city in England to go into local lockdown.

The rate now stands at 23.6 cases per 100,000 people.

When local lockdown was announced, the rate was 135 cases.

The national rate is 11.1 cases per 100,000.

Above Leicester:

1. Oldham is the top of the list with 54.7 cases per 100,000

2. Second is Blackburn with Darwen at 45.7 with cases per 100,000

3. Bolton - 44.5

4. Bradford - 43.6

5. Rochdale - 43.2

6. Manchester - 39.1

7. Trafford - 34.3

8. Salford - 33.0

9. Tameside 30.6

10. South Tyneside 28.6

11. Leeds - 27.7

12. Sandwell - 25.4

13. Kirklees - 25.3

14. Birmingham - 25.2

15. Bury - 24.7

51% Drop in coronavirus cases in Leicester over past seven days.

That means it comes lower down the list than several places where local lockdown restrictions will be lifted later this week.

From Wednesday rules will be relaxed in Bolton, Stockport, Trafford, Burnley, Hyndburn and parts of Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees, but not Leicester.

The Government said on Friday that numbers in the city were still too high to relax the remaining restrictions in the city - meaning some sectors of the economy have to stay closed and families and friends can't meet indoors at homes or in private gardens.

City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said after the update that he fears an 'indefinite period of lockdown' for Leicester.

"It seems like the Government wants to confine us to an indefinite period of lockdown," Sir Peter said.

"We have argued for some relaxation but they have not listened.

"Garden meetings are something we have repeatedly pushed for to be allowed.

"Most people can see it is plainly ridiculous that you can meet granny in the park at a social distance but you cannot meet granny in her garden at that same social distance.

"There are glaring contradictions in the rules."

The Government has been asked to explain why it has rejected the council's appeal to allow garden meetings but it has not responded.

The next review of local lockdown restrictions that remain will be on Friday, September 11.

Read more: