A spitfire took to the skies across the Midlands and beyond yesterday in a show of support to the NHS.

The warplane was spotted in Stoke, Melton Mowbray and Chellaston.

The plane was also seen in other places across the country, including Blackpool and Preston as it flew over hospitals across the nation.

However, some critics called the display an ‘empty gesture’, questioning why it was being done instead of giving NHS staff pay rises.

The spitfire is being flown by the Aircraft Restoration Company in aid of NHS Charities Together, raising almost £70,000 for the association that works with over 250 charities supporting the NHS.

Before Sunday’s take-off, the Aircraft Restoration Company said the gesture was being made to ‘lift the spirits of those across the UK’.

The aim is to lift the spirits of those across the UK, whilst also thanking the hospitals, communities and individuals who have been at the forefront of getting the country through the pandemic.

The government earlier this month pledged a share of £300 million to NHS trusts across the country to help them respond to winter pressures and the risk from further outbreaks of coronavirus.