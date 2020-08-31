Three more people have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Birmingham.

Naasir Francis, 22, was shot in Lozells Road in Lozells at around 12:30pm on Wednesday (August 26).

Darnell Donovan-Harris, 22, from Handsworth and a 17-year-old boy from Surrey have been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

They will all appear before Birmingham Magistrates on Monday (August 31).

On Saturday (August 29), detectives charged Lawrence Morgan, 24, from Nechells with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is set to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday (September 1).

Police say they have increased their presence in the area over the weekend.

They are urging anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.