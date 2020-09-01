Eight workers at an Asda supermarket in Smethwick have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Sandwell Council and Public Health England have been notified of the outbreak at the store in Cape Hill. No delivery drivers have been infected and the supermarket remains open to customers.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for Asda said: “A small number of colleagues at the Cape Hill store have tested positive and immediately self-isolated."

“As soon as we became aware, we notified Public Health England and Sandwell Council and enacted a comprehensive deep clean at the store. The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority and we have introduced extensive measures across all our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and hand sanitiser.

Asda have worked with public health staff to put all appropriate actions in place, the risk to the public is now thought to be low.

The current high infection rates in Smethwick mean that all businesses need to be especially careful to maintain social distancing on their premises and ensure face coverings are worn.

Read more: