Teachers and students in some schools across the Midlands will have to wear face coverings from today (1st September).

It comes after the government recommended last week that coverings should be worn in indoor communal areas such as corridors and toilets - although the guidance is not mandatory unless schools are in a local lockdown area.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the guidance was based on updated advice from the World Health Organization, and head teachers in areas that not under lockdown are being given "flexibility" when it comes to deciding whether or not to implement the measure.

Secondary schools in Leicester, which remains under local lockdown, were among the first to introduce the coverings today (1st September). Both teachers and students say it hasn't been a problem and most people are following the new rules.

The change in rules does not mean that face coverings will be worn in the classroom - an idea that Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as "nonsensical" because it would hinder learning.

As well as wearing face coverings, students in Leicester are being urged to walk or cycle to school to limit the number of people using public transport. Last week, the city council introduced marshals and temporary street closures to take care of any potential crowding problems outside. There are also social distancing reminders on pavements.

