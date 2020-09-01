A 106-year-old woman has received more than 200 birthday cards this year.

Ceri Ceridwen, who lives at the Horse Fair Care Home in Rugeley, received upwards of 280 cards from the local community - and has even been sent one from as far away as New Zealand.

Staff members put out an appeal on Facebook three weeks ago to try and get Ceri 106 birthday cards for her special day and they've been amazed at the response.

Ceri has also received gifts including a hamper from the local Morrisons supermarket, a cake from the council and a local taxi firm - and the local pub has done a collection for her.

Ceri wanted to say a big thank you to everybody involved in making her day so joyful.

She said: "I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart and it made a lovely difference to my day."

