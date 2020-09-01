Ten decorative owls will be appearing in Nottingham City Centre to form The Nottingham Wise Owl Walk from today (1 September).

The Nottingham Wise Owl Walk, the trail spans Nottingham city centre creating an interactive walk to help people discover different parts of the city.

The city trail is the latest campaign from Nottingham BID which hopes to attract families and visitors into the city centre.

Every owl is completely unique and has been created by the same public art event producers, Wild in Art.

The goal is to find each owl, which is the proud owner of a single letter - find them all and crack the code to reveal the secret sentence of Nottingham's Wise Owls.

To help you find the decorative owls, a free activity sheet and map with clues will be available from various businesses in the city centre.

A full list of participating businesses can be found here.

The Nottingham Wise Owl Walk is all about showcasing Nottingham city centre and the fantastic offering that we have here in Nottingham. By creating experiences, we hope to encourage more people to come into the city centre to shop, eat and drink and take advantage of the fantastic offers that we have.

