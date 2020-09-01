Parents whose children have severe learning difficulties say they've been left without any support after their day care centres closed at the start of lockdown.

The centres provide community-based day activities and support for people with learning disabilities but many remain closed.

Some centres in England are starting to reopen at 10% capacity but it is unlikely they will return to pre-pandemic levels before the autumn.

Families, carers and support organisations are worried there will not be enough places and they say local authorities have let them down.

Sandwell Council says it took the decision to ask day centre providers to close in March following the imposition of national restrictions, particularly given the vulnerability of people who attend day care, and who would be at potentially increased risk of complications should they catch the virus.

Sandwell is currently on the coronavirus "watchlist" after a number of localised outbreaks in workplaces and hospitality outlets, and therefore there are no immediate plans to ask day centre providers to reopen. However, while the centres remain closed, the council has been in regular communication with the providers of the centres to look at how they can support individuals in a different way.

The council says its social work teams continue to work with families of individuals who receive day care and they are committed to finding agreeable solutions to any issues.