A school in Nottinghamshire says the mental health of pupils is now a priority after it welcomed back children for the first time in nearly six months.

Hucknall National Primary School says many changes have been put in place to reassure both parents and children.

At the school gates today there were mixed feelings but most parents agreed that it was time for lessons to resume.

Children at the school are having to get used to a host of new measures introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These include one way systems and staggered start and finish times.

Assemblies, usually done in the main hall, are now pre-recorded and played out in separate classrooms, to limit the number of pupils coming into contact with one another.

The school says mental health is now a priority, as pupils try to get used to the new measures brought in because of the pandemic.

Yoga and basic meditation techniques are among the new additions to the school day.

Those are going to be built into a familiar structure that the children are used to during the school day, but regular activities to make sure children are given the opportunity to express themselves, talk about the past few months, but also take the opportunity to work on their mental health and make them resilient for the future.

