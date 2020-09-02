Hundreds of jobs will be created as construction work on a new £286 million prison in Leicestershire gets underway.

The prison, which is expected to be completed by spring 2023, will create around 150 jobs and apprenticeships during construction and around 600 permanent roles once the prison opens.

150 Jobs and apprenticeships during construction.

600 Permanent roles once the prison opens.

There will also be opportunities for ex-offenders.

The category C resettlement prison will be based on the previous site of HMP Glen Parva.

Prison officials say cutting-edge technology will be used to create parts of the prison built off site, allowing for a greener and speedier construction.

The new prison at Glen Parva is the second prison being built by the Government alongside a new jail at Wellingborough in Northamptonshire.

Both prisons will create 3,360 prison places in addition to the Government’s £2.5 billion programme to create 10,000 prison places.

The new jail at Glen Parva is another milestone in our plan to transform the prison estate, providing the environment needed to steer offenders away from crime.

As well as rehabilitating prisoners and keeping the public safer, the prison will be a major boost to the local economy. Hundreds of jobs will be created during and after construction, sending a clear signal that this Government is committed to supporting communities and infrastructure across the country.

