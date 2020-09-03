‘Wotzilla’, a 10-metre long creation of the Wotsits crisp has become a world-record holder.

The colossal crisp weighed in at 250 grams, reaching a total length of 10.66 metres, crowning it the longest puffed corn snack in the world.To land the title, the crisp had to pass 10-metres, whilst staying the same width as a normal Wotsit Giant.

Created in the Leicester-based Walkers Crisp Factory, the supersized snack was baked by hand as it was too big to fit in any of their ovens. It took the Walkers team of eight a mammoth two hours and 29 minutes to make.

Walkers spokesman Wayne Rowland said:

"When the team called me up and suggested this I couldn't believe it ... it's not often you get briefed to make the world's biggest Wotsit.

Paulina Sapinska, an adjudicator for Guinness World Records, said:

"We've seen a lot of size-inspired food entries and attempts before but never have we seen anything quite like this."

