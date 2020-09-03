Electric scooters will be available to hire in Birmingham and Coventry from next Thursday (10 September).

Soon afterwards, the scooters will be deployed across the West Midlands in Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall, Wolverhampton and Warwickshire.

The introduction of E-scooters to the city has not come without controversy after TV presenter Emily Hartridge died in an electric scooter accident last year.

After similar incidents, the government decided to crack down on the use of e-scooters but as lockdown was lifted the Department for Transport wanted to encourage people not to use public transport and make way for greener alternatives.

Commuters will initially be able to access and ride e-scooters within the immediate vicinity of Birmingham and Coventry’s city centre.

The scooter company Voi says there is ambition to expand the zones as the trial progresses.

Scooters are allowed on any 30 mph or less road, however the council has advised users to go in designated cycle routes wherever possible.

They will be limited to a lower speed limit of 5mph in pedestrianised areas however can reach up to speeds of 15.5 miles per hour on the road.

Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor:

The West Midlands is proud to be leading the way on future transport development, and it is great to be able to partner with Voi and reveal our plans for e-scooters across the region.

E-scooters unquestionably offer a healthier, more environmentally friendly, alternative to the car for shorter journeys around our towns and cities, which will in turn help to ease traffic congestion and tackle air pollution.

It is a great coup for the West Midlands to be at the forefront of the Government’s e-scooter trial, and I look forward to continuing to work with Voi and local authorities to make sure we maximise the potential of e-scooters across the region.

Councillor Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham City Council:

