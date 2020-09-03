A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a pink ice cream van.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just after 1am today (3 September) to a report that an ice cream van had been stolen in Bobbers Mill Road, Bobbers Mill.

The pink van was spotted on the A52 by police shortly after. They tried to pull it over but the driver failed to stop, driving dangerously in an attempt to stay away from the police before eventually stopping.

The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and theft of a motor vehicle.

Inspector Mark Stanley said:

“Clearly this was an unusual getaway vehicle and it wasn’t too difficult for officers to spot a pink ice cream van being driven in the middle of the night.

“Although it’s a comical tale, this is someone’s livelihood and a crime like this could have had a devastating impact.

“I’m glad that we’ve been able to return the van quickly and hopefully minimise the disruption to its owner.”