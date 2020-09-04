Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Amazon distribution centre in Nottinghamshire

At least 17 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among staff working on the new Amazon distribution centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.Nottinghamshire County Council say it is a "developing situation" and that the council will monitor things to contain the outbreak.Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health at the council, said: "We can confirm that there have been at least 17 positive cases of Covid-19 linked to the Summit Park development at Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Intelligence suggests that the individuals who have tested positive are working at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre construction site. The safety of workers at the site and of our residents is our priority. We are working with the main contractors and site operators and also with environmental health colleagues at Ashfield District Council who have been present at the site to manage the situation. Jonathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health, Nottinghamshire County Council

Ashfield District Council says it is also monitoring the cases and is doing what it can to support public health officials with the site.

Our Environmental Health Team have visited the site this morning and are working with the contractors on site and the Health & Safety Executive to ensure that all protocols are being strictly followed. There are 700 contractors on site daily, and although the Summit Park site is important for the local economy, it is important that government guidance is strictly followed to stop further cases. Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council

The construction site has not been officially handed over to Amazon yet, with the company planning to officially open in the autumn.However, the international retailer is aware of cases on the site.A spokesperson said: "Our Sutton-in-Ashfield site is currently under construction and has not been handed over to Amazon yet."We are in close contact with the building contractors who have informed us of a number of confirmed cases on site and the measures they have put in place to ensure the safety of their employees."The site is currently managed by firm Sladen Estates, however it is understood that the cases are among staff at contractors Bowmer and Kirkland.A spokesperson speaking on behalf of site contractors Bowmer + Kirkland, and site developers Peveril Securities and Sladen Estates, said: “We can confirm that a number of the team working on site have been diagnosed as having coronavirus.

No individual with a positive test or symptoms has been present on site since Wednesday, September 2 and the track and trace process has been used to identify any other team members requiring to self-isolate as a precaution. The health and safety of all the those working on site remains a top priority and as an added measure, we will be enhancing our already rigorous hygiene practices. Spokesperson, Bowmer + Kirkland & Peveril Securities and Sladen Estates

Site managers say they stood down all operatives on site yesterday (September 3) in order to carry out a full site deep clean to maintain a safe working environment for all.