Staffordshire school closes after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

A school in Staffordshire has closed due to coronavirus.

JCB Academy in Rocester sent students home on Friday (4 September) after a student tested positive for the virus.

The principal, Jenny McGuirk, says that the closure was a precaution and the school is working closely with Public Health England and the Staffordshire Covid-19 response team.

Staff at the academy have contacted families of students who may have been in contact with the pupil who tested positive and around 100 students have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

We have taken swift and decisive action to mitigate any risks and the measures we have taken go above and beyond the advice given to us from Public Health England. Jenny McGuir, JCB Academy Principal

Ms McGuirk says the school will reopen on Monday and those who have been asked to self-isolate will be able to access their lessons online.

She adds: "Ahead of the start of the new term, robust measures were put in place, including compulsory hand sanitising, wearing of face masks between classrooms and the creation of class and year group bubbles.”