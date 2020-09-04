Steve Coogan to star in Richard III movie

Actor and comedian, Steve Coogan, has revealed he's going to star in a movie about the discovery of Richard III's remains beneath a Leicester car park.

During an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the Alan Partridge star confirmed that he will take a role in The Lost King, playing the husband of Phillipa Langley, whose seven-year search for the monarch culminated in 2013 when a DNA test confirmed the excavated bones were Richard's."Next year we're shooting a film about the woman who found the body of Richard III in a car park in Leicester" Coogan told Zoe Ball on her Radio 2 breakfast show yesterday. "I play her husband."The news that Coogan and his regular collaborator Jeff Pope were writing a screenplay about the location of the king's skeleton first emerged in 2017 when Coogan visited the visitor centre in the city along with collaborator Jeff Pope. At the time, chairman of the centre’s board of trustees Martin Traynor said the pair had not said what the purpose of their visit was at the time but it now appears clear.

It looks like they were doing a recce and some research. Steve Coogan is a really funny comedian and it will be interesting to see what he does with it. It will be fantastic profile for the city and the centre if the film goes ahead. I do hope however that they stick as closely as possible to the facts of what happened. Martin Traynor, Non-Executive Chairman of The Richard III Visitor Centre Trust

The remains of the king were found under a car park in St Martins, in the city centre in 2013, which is now the home of the King Richard III visitor centre.

Following DNA analysis, the remains were confirmed to be Richard's by scientists and archaeologists from the University of Leicester.

The remains of the king were found under a car park in St Martins, in the city centre in 2013. Credit: University of Leicester

Written by Coogan and Pope, who were Oscar-nominated for the screenplay of their 2014 film Philomena, starring Coogan and Judi Dench, and who reunited for 2018's Laurel & Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie, The Lost King was initially set to film this year but was postponed because of coronavirus.Philomena director Stephen Frears is also rumoured to be attached to the feature. Drawing parallels between that film, which told the story of an Irish mother searching for the son taken away from her as a toddler, and Langley's dogged pursuit of her belief that Richard III was buried in the now-demolished Greyfriars abbey in Leicester, Coogan remarked in 2017 that "this Richard film is about the amateur versus the Establishment, and intuition versus academia".

Read more: