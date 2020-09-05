A bar in Wolverhampton has been shut down after breaching social distancing guidelines.

Blossoms in North Street was issued with a closure notice on Friday (September 4) by the city council for failing to enforce adequate control measures by hosting too many people.

Capacity levels at the venue have been 'continually exceeded' and social distancing measures were 'blatantly disregarded', said the council.

They added it was causing a 'serious and imminent threat to public health' and that the owner had failed to fully co-operate with them.

Officers from the council are working with the owner to find a scenario where the bar can safely reopen with social distancing and other adequate control measures in place.

The licence holder’s actions are causing a serious and imminent threat to public health. The closure of the premises is in response to regular and serious breaches of social distancing as well as other inadequate controls resulting in the potential spread of coronavirus.. we take a zero-tolerance approach to those who flout the rules and put others at risk during such uncertain times. Wolverhampton City Council, Cllr Steve Evans:

The latest guidance for pubs, restaurants and bars is:

record customers’ details so that NHS Test and Trace can contact them in the event of an outbreak

ensure customers only socialise in groups of up to two households (including support bubbles) indoors, or in groups of no more than six people from different households outdoors

ensure staff and customers are able to practice regular handwashing and good hygiene

notify the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Public Health team by emailing and Public Health England by calling 0344 225 3560 and choosing option 0 and then option 2 if two or more members of staff test positive for Covid-19.