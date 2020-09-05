A transport company in the West Midlands has been shut down after a doctor was killed in a collision in Birmingham.

S & J Transport in Coleshill were officially closed down following a hearing on Wednesday (September 2).

Its company directors and transport manager have been disqualified for a period of five years after they were found to have deliberately misled the Traffic Commissioner.

The lorry firm had pleaded guilty to failing to discharge their duty contrary to the Health and Safety at Work Act.

It's following the death of Dr Suzanna Bull in 2017, she was struck a lorry while riding her bicycle in Birmingham.

The 32-year-old Birmingham Children's Hospital doctor suffered 'catastrophic' injuries at the scene of the collision on Pershore Road, Edgbaston.

Driver Robert Bradbury, 51, was jailed for 21 months in December last year of causing death by careless driving.

He was also handed a two year and 10 month driving ban.

Robert Bradbury was jailed in December 2019 for causing death by careless driving. Credit: West Midlands Police

Following his sentencing, a public inquiry was opened by the Traffic Commissioner.

Investigated by police found the aggravating factor of a table on the vehicle dashboard which was found to have severely obscured the driver’s view.

In July, the company’s barrister admitted that his clients had lied about their involvement in allowing tables and other things on the dashboard such as a fan and toys.

The dashboard tables used by Bradbury and a number of other drivers across the UK are designed to only be used when the vehicle is stationary.

Robert Badbury's dashboard in his lorry. Credit: West Midlands Police

After a ruling by the Traffic Commissioner, S & J Transport based in Coleshill will now be permanently closed down from Thursday 1 October. and

They were also fined £112,500 and ordered to pay £3,000 in court costs.

I hope this sends a serious message to all road hauliers and drivers to review their vehicle checking processes as the safety of all road users is and always should be a priority. Suzie Bull was a doctor at the city’s hospital and her family were very vocal about the need for all those involved to take responsibility for their actions that resulted in the 32-year-old being killed. West Midlands Police, PC Mark Crozier:

Last year, Suzanna’s family said 'nothing will ever replace her' in a tribute. They added her death was 'avoidable'.

Read more: