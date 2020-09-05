A woman has been left 'heartbroken' after her puppy was stolen from her home in Nottingham.

The lilac and tan, French bulldog was taken during a burglary in Bakersfield between 3pm and 5pm on Monday (August 31).

There is concern for the welfare of little canine, due to its young age and the fact she's not receiving the care and attention from her mother.

Police have carried out searches on a number of properties and seized a number of items.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning (September 4) on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

But, she was was later released under investigation.

Officers are re-appealing for information to find the puppy.

If you or someone you know has been offered this puppy for sale please let us know as soon as possible. We are also asking people who are part of dog interest groups on social media to please spread the message and report any information about the whereabouts of this animal to us so we can get her back safe and well. Nottinghamshire Police, Detective Constable Colin Kirkup:

Police are urging anyone with information about the puppy's whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 617 of 31 August 2020.