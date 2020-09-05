Warwickshire County cricketer Ian Bell has announced he will retire at the end of the 2020 domestic season.

The five-time Ashes winner has spent his entire career with the Bears and has decided to call time on his playing career.

Across his career Bell has scored 20,300 runs at 43.46, with 57 hundreds.

He won 118 Test caps in total, while he played in 161 one-day internationals and eight T20 internationals.

Many will perhaps remember him for being part of the England side, which reclaimed the Ashes in 2005.

He would lift the urn on four further occasions during a Test career which yielded 7,727 runs and 22 centuries.

Bell made the announcement on social media and said that he had taken the decision to renege on a recent new deal because he "couldn't disrespect the club I love by being unable to play to the level they deserve."