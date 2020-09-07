A young man who was stabbed to death in Birmingham at the weekend has been named as Jacob Billington.

The 23-year-old, from Liverpool, had been out with school friends when he was stabbed in Irving Street in the early hours of Sunday morning (6th September). Another friend, also 23, was seriously injured and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Jacob’s family have spoken of their loss saying: “Jacob was the light of our life and we have been devastated by his loss.

He was a funny, caring and wonderful person who was loved by every single person he met. He lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour and the loss of such a special person will be felt by all who knew him for years to come. Family statement

Another man, aged 30, was stabbed in Livery Street and a 22-year-old woman was attacked in Hurst Street. Both remain critically injured in hospital. Four others - three men and a woman - were also injured.

A 27-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested at his home in Selly Oak this morning (7th September). He is being questioned on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder. Three other people, two men and a woman, were arrested from the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Our thoughts and sympathies are with Jacob’s family and friends... It’s utterly shocking that a friends’ reunion should end so brutally. Equally the families of the other victims have been left devastated by the events of Sunday morning and we are working hard to discover what led to the apparently random attacks. We have no suggestion that the motive was either racial, homophobic or gang-related. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham, West Midlands Police

In a statement, West Midlands Chief Constable Dave Thompson said: "The events of the weekend have been extraordinary. These are events quite unlike anything I have seen on our streets before. They have also been tragic with the awful loss of life and serious injuries we have seen. My thoughts are very much with the victims and their families."

"I want to offer my thanks to the members of the force and the West Midlands Ambulance Service who responded on the night and to those staff who are now part of a fast moving investigation. As this continues members of the public will notice an elevated policing presence in the city centre to ensure that they are safe and feel safe as they return to work and this will continue as long as necessary. I am grateful for the work of officers and staff in West Midlands Police and the support we have received from other forces in the country to support this operation.

I would also add my thanks for the support we have received from the Prime Minister, Home Secretary, Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands, the West Midlands Mayor and the leader of Birmingham City Council and many other local politicians. I am also very grateful to the media for their assistance in sharing our appeal.

Most importantly I want to thank the public. From those who tried to help those who were injured on the night, for the people who have sent in footage and over one million people who have viewed the CCTV footage we released. Your support and assistance remains vital and we need you to keep supplying us images and information. The investigation is still at an early stage."

Police are still appealing for anyone with information or camera footage to contact them via Live Chat on their website west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or call 101 anytime. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.