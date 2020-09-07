A school that was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson less than two weeks ago has asked students to stay at home today following a confirmed Coronavirus case.

Castle Rock School in Coalville said that a member of test has tested positive for Covid-19.

The school, which was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on 16th August, has asked students in certain classes to stay at home. It has also sought advice from Public Health England and says it will notify parents if their child needs to continue to self-isolate for 14 days.

Castle Rock School in Coalville has confirmed that a member of staff has tested positive Credit: Apollo Partnership Trust

The health, safety and well-being of our students is paramount. Please be assured that we have sought immediate advice from Public Health England this evening and we are continuing to closely follow the published government guidance." Mr M Gamble, Head of School, Castle Rock School

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the school just over a week ago Credit: PA

During his visit to Castle Rock, the Prime Minister said local ­measures to tackle Covid-19 outbreaks were the way to keep infections down. He said: "Here in Leicestershire, you’ve seen the people of Leicester come together, make a huge effort in the whole area, to bear down on the virus.

"The numbers are down and the incidence in this area is well, well down so it’s the way to do it... What we’re saying is if you’re in a school where there is a ‘hot spot’ it probably does make sense in confined areas outside classes to use a face covering... But not in the classrooms. That is clearly nonsensical. You can’t teach with face coverings, you can’t expect people to learn with face coverings.”

The school is one of a number that have been forced to close to students today following confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Mellers Primary School in Radford is asking all Year 1 students to isolate for 14 days Credit: Google

A Year 1 teacher has tested positive at Mellers Primary School in Radford. The school, for pupils aged 3-11 years, has closed today (7th September) and is advising all Year 1 pupils to isolate at home for 14 days, in-line with Government guidance.

The news comes after all year groups returned to the school last Wednesday (2nd September) for the first time since March.

In a statement the school said: "One of our Y1 teachers has tested positive for Covid so both Y1 classes will be closed until Monday 21st September in line with government guidance."

All Y1 children must stay at home for 14 days. If they feel unwell, you must register online for a Covid test. As a precaution, some other members of staff are self-isolating and have had a test, which means that we don't have enough staff to open the school tomorrow. We are waiting for advice from Public Health England... we will let you know straightaway if we are able to open school on Tuesday. Mellers Primary School statement

Blackfordby St Margaret's Primary School has also contacted Public Health England following a confirmed case of Covid-19. Credit: Blackfordby St Margaret's Primary School

Blackfordby St Margaret's Primary School in Derbyshire has also confirmed a case of Covid-19 and the school has been closed today (7th September) as a precaution.

A statement on the school website reads: "We have received notification over the weekend of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in school."

We contacted our East Midlands Health Protection Team immediately and whilst we await guidance from them, we have made the decision to close the school for one day as a precautionary measure and to allow a deep clean. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and urge parents to vigilantly check for any symptoms using government guidance. Blackfordby St Margaret's Primary School statement

Since returning this month, many schools have introduced new safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus. These include:

Staggering start and finish times to limit crowds at school gates.

Keeping classes in group 'bubbles'

Introducing one-way systems

Banning assemblies, choirs and music lessons in large groups.

Introducing face coverings in communal areas in some secondary schools. Windows and doors to be kept open.

Keeping windows and doors open.

Avoiding shared equipment and introducing extra cleaning measures.

Increasing hand washing and the provision of hand sanitiser.

